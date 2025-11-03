Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Stock Price Up 1.5% – Time to Buy?

Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) shares rose 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $350.41 and last traded at $349.6930. Approximately 1,856,486 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 4,026,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $344.48.

CLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $220.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. New Street Research set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celestica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.77 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 30.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Laurette T. Koellner acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $341.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,050,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,020. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 102.5% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Celestica by 42.5% during the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Celestica during the third quarter worth about $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Celestica during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celestica during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

