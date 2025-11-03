Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Stock Price Down 6.8% – Should You Sell?

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.4550. 73,602,371 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 36,982,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

A number of research firms have commented on ACHR. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.43.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average of $10.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 22.30, a current ratio of 22.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.12). On average, equities research analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric Lentell sold 48,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $481,040.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 47,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,101.94. This represents a 50.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Priya Gupta sold 10,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $100,501.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 147,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,513.99. This trade represents a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,068 shares of company stock worth $1,848,708. Company insiders own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHR. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 13,793.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,212,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 44.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,991,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671,753 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 19.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,729,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249,106 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the first quarter worth about $22,423,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 435.7% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

