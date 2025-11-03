NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Down 9% – Time to Sell?

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) shares were down 9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.39 and last traded at $40.82. Approximately 14,992,705 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 13,848,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.87.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SMR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on NuScale Power in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded NuScale Power to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on NuScale Power from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $37.50 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on NuScale Power in a report on Monday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuScale Power presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $37.73.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.30 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.26 and a 200-day moving average of $35.50.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.49 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 221.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%. On average, research analysts predict that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NuScale Power news, Director Corp Fluor sold 87,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $3,479,082.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,048,847 shares of company stock worth $606,761,579. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NuScale Power by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,940,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,598,000 after acquiring an additional 512,618 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in NuScale Power by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,841,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,158 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NuScale Power by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,854,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,944,000 after acquiring an additional 574,295 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in NuScale Power by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,736,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,244,000 after acquiring an additional 746,667 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its position in NuScale Power by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,402,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,014,000 after acquiring an additional 149,875 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

