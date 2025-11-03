Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Short Interest Update

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 19,300 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the September 30th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 68,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 369.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 9.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 290,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,212,000 after buying an additional 24,009 shares during the period.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.71. 68,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,419. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.66.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th.

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

