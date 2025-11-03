HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03, Zacks reports. HealthStream had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 6.89%. HealthStream updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
HealthStream Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HSTM traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.32. The stock had a trading volume of 237,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,832. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $750.51 million, a PE ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.47. HealthStream has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $34.24.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other HealthStream news, EVP Kevin P. O’hara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $55,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,321.89. This trade represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthStream
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HSTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on HealthStream from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HealthStream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSTM
About HealthStream
HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than HealthStream
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Semiconductor Supercycle: Why Onsemi Stock Could Double as AI and EV Growth Accelerate
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- The Best Local Butchers for Thanksgiving [2025 Survey]
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- $134M in Insider Moves: What It Might Mean for KMI, ISRG and QS
Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.