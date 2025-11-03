HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03, Zacks reports. HealthStream had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 6.89%. HealthStream updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

HealthStream Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.32. The stock had a trading volume of 237,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,832. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $750.51 million, a PE ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.47. HealthStream has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $34.24.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HealthStream news, EVP Kevin P. O’hara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $55,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,321.89. This trade represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthStream

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in HealthStream by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 28,977 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in HealthStream by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 54,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in HealthStream during the 1st quarter worth about $1,532,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in HealthStream by 302.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 186,231 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in HealthStream by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on HealthStream from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HealthStream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSTM

About HealthStream

(Get Free Report)

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.