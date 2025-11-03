Realty Income (NYSE:O) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.250-4.270 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of O traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,766,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,490,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $50.71 and a 12 month high of $61.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a PE ratio of 56.46, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.93.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 16.77%. Realty Income has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.250-4.270 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2695 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 313.59%.

Several analysts have issued reports on O shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.58.

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $664,730.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,920.73. The trade was a 36.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth about $70,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Realty Income by 379,700.0% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 16.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

