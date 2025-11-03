Traders Buy High Volume of Grab Call Options (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 94,115 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 44% compared to the typical daily volume of 65,562 call options.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GRAB shares. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.20 price target on shares of Grab in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Grab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Grab in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.06.

GRAB traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.07. 78,552,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,613,281. The stock has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.79 and a beta of 0.88. Grab has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $6.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.41 million. Grab had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 1.75%. Equities analysts expect that Grab will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRAB. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its position in Grab by 63.6% during the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Grab by 51.2% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Grab during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Grab during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

