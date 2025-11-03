Short Interest in Rezolve AI PLC (NASDAQ:RZLV) Declines By 26.7%

Rezolve AI PLC (NASDAQ:RZLV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 11,550,000 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the September 30th total of 15,760,000 shares. Approximately 10.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 19,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 10.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RZLV shares. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Rezolve AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Rezolve AI from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Rezolve AI from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rezolve AI in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Rezolve AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rezolve AI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.
Read Our Latest Report on Rezolve AI
Institutional Trading of Rezolve AI
Rezolve AI Stock Performance
RZLV traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $4.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,106,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,686,802. Rezolve AI has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $8.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.45.
About Rezolve AI
Rezolve AI Plc operates in the mobile commerce industry with its cutting-edge engagement platform powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. It develops AI-based mobile commerce and engagement solutions, simplifying the purchasing process by providing relevant information and facilitating seamless transactions with a single tap.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rezolve AI
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Semiconductor Supercycle: Why Onsemi Stock Could Double as AI and EV Growth Accelerate
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- The Best Local Butchers for Thanksgiving [2025 Survey]
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- $134M in Insider Moves: What It Might Mean for KMI, ISRG and QS
Receive News & Ratings for Rezolve AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolve AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.