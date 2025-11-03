Short Interest in Rezolve AI PLC (NASDAQ:RZLV) Declines By 26.7%

Rezolve AI PLC (NASDAQ:RZLV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 11,550,000 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the September 30th total of 15,760,000 shares. Approximately 10.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 19,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 10.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RZLV shares. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Rezolve AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Rezolve AI from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Rezolve AI from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rezolve AI in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Rezolve AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rezolve AI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Get Rezolve AI alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Rezolve AI

Institutional Trading of Rezolve AI

Rezolve AI Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Rezolve AI in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rezolve AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rezolve AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Rezolve AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rezolve AI during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RZLV traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $4.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,106,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,686,802. Rezolve AI has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $8.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.45.

About Rezolve AI

(Get Free Report)

Rezolve AI Plc operates in the mobile commerce industry with its cutting-edge engagement platform powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. It develops AI-based mobile commerce and engagement solutions, simplifying the purchasing process by providing relevant information and facilitating seamless transactions with a single tap.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolve AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolve AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.