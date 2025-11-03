Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 3,553 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,479% compared to the typical daily volume of 225 call options.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of IRWD stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,936,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.13 million, a P/E ratio of -37.19 and a beta of 0.30. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $5.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $85.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.02 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. R Squared Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 286.5% during the second quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 38,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28,735 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 284.6% during the second quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 39,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 29,409 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Further Reading

