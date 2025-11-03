Inspire 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:PTL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Inspire 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:PTL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,500 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the September 30th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Inspire 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA PTL traded down $1.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $250.97. 15,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,498. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.04. Inspire 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $177.91 and a 1 year high of $255.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.02 million, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Inspire 500 ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.7686 per share. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th.

Institutional Trading of Inspire 500 ETF

Inspire 500 ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Inspire 500 ETF by 896.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Inspire 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Inspire 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Inspire 500 ETF by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Inspire 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $503,000.

The Inspire 500 ETF (PTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Inspire 500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 500 large-cap US stocks, selected based on the issuers proprietary criteria of biblical values.

