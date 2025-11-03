Inspire 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:PTL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Inspire 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:PTL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,500 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the September 30th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Inspire 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4%
Shares of NYSEARCA PTL traded down $1.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $250.97. 15,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,498. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.04. Inspire 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $177.91 and a 1 year high of $255.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.02 million, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.05.
Inspire 500 ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.7686 per share. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th.
Inspire 500 ETF Company Profile
The Inspire 500 ETF (PTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Inspire 500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 500 large-cap US stocks, selected based on the issuers proprietary criteria of biblical values.
