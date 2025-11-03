PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. PLAYSTUDIOS updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

PLAYSTUDIOS Price Performance

MYPS stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.91. The stock had a trading volume of 395,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,791. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.18. The firm has a market cap of $114.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.87. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $2.29.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PLAYSTUDIOS

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYPS. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at $1,287,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,342,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after buying an additional 870,521 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 394,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 234,602 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 420,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 181,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 5,260.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 134,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 131,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.52% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.