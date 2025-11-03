Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.86%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE:AGM traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $157.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.95. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a one year low of $155.00 and a one year high of $217.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.48 and its 200-day moving average is $182.56.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Zachary Carpenter sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $60,091.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,007.88. The trade was a 2.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Bradford T. Nordholm sold 4,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.12, for a total value of $870,650.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 32,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,754,552.40. This trade represents a 11.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold a total of 6,017 shares of company stock worth $1,240,807 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGM. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 87.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 35.1% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Federal Agricultural Mortgage from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.00.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

