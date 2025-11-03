Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Issues Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.310-0.330 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $193.0 million-$198.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.5 million. Upwork also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.350-1.370 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPWK. UBS Group set a $21.00 target price on shares of Upwork and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Upwork from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.42.

Get Upwork alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on UPWK

Upwork Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,874,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,257. Upwork has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.14.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). Upwork had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 44.83%. Upwork has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.350-1.370 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.310-0.330 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Upwork will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upwork declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 60,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $825,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,093,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,046,353.60. The trade was a 5.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erica Gessert sold 19,036 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $263,458.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 209,202 shares in the company, valued at $2,895,355.68. The trade was a 8.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,576 shares of company stock worth $3,670,318. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Upwork

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Upwork by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 389,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 19,361.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Upwork by 5.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 74,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Upwork by 16.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.