Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Trading Down 7.3% – Should You Sell?

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.07 and last traded at $5.10. Approximately 19,051,129 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 16,111,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (up previously from $2.75) on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, October 6th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Cormark downgraded Lithium Americas from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.30.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a current ratio of 9.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.69.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lithium Americas

In other news, VP Alexi Illya Zawadzki sold 353,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $3,355,104.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 40,005 shares in the company, valued at $379,247.40. This represents a 89.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 33.9% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 0.6% during the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 735,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Lithium Americas by 86.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 32.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 24,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 6,164 shares during the period.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.