Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THVB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $92.00 and last traded at $92.00, with a volume of 314 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.00.

Thomasville Bancshares Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.35.

Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter.

Thomasville Bancshares Company Profile

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Thomasville National Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Thomas and Glynn counties, Georgia, Leon County, Florida, and the surrounding counties. The company offers checking and savings accounts; money market accounts; and certificates of deposits.

