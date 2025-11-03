Fresenius SE & Co. (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Shares Down 10.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) fell 10.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.10 and last traded at $20.10. 29,204 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 51,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.45.

Several equities analysts have commented on FSNUY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. in a report on Monday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Fresenius SE & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average is $13.08.

Fresenius SE & Co. (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Fresenius SE & Co. had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 5.09%.The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Fresenius SE & Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for chronically ill patients. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

