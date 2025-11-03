Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,360,000 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the September 30th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 897,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 897,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Gilat Satellite Networks Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of GILT traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.29. 488,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,207. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.56 million, a P/E ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.87.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilat Satellite Networks will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered Gilat Satellite Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Gilat Satellite Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilat Satellite Networks

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 383.1% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. Its portfolio consists of cloud-based satellite network platform, very small aperture terminals, amplifiers, modems, on-the-move antennas, solid state power amplifiers, block upconverters, transceivers, and defense ground systems and field services.

