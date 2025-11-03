iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,816,830 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 366% from the previous session’s volume of 390,056 shares.The stock last traded at $122.2940 and had previously closed at $122.60.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Down 0.3%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Financials ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1,366.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,498,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,075,000 after buying an additional 1,396,090 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 929,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,911,000 after purchasing an additional 105,022 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 742,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,839,000 after purchasing an additional 64,448 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 701,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,933,000 after buying an additional 13,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 648,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,176,000 after buying an additional 137,864 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

