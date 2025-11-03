Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) Short Interest Down 30.0% in October

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,100,000 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the September 30th total of 5,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings cut Fulton Financial from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fulton Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FULT traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,353,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,889. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.82. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $22.49.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $236.96 million for the quarter. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director E Philip Wenger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $96,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 90,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,396.56. This trade represents a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulton Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the second quarter worth $37,813,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,626,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,495 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the second quarter worth about $22,069,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter worth $17,263,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Fulton Financial by 914.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 308,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 277,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

