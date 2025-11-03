MarketDesk Focused U.S. Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:FMTM) Short Interest Update

MarketDesk Focused U.S. Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:FMTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,900 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the September 30th total of 2,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

MarketDesk Focused U.S. Momentum ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FMTM traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.77. 1,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,981. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.63 million, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 2.07. MarketDesk Focused U.S. Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.96 and a fifty-two week high of $31.86.

Get MarketDesk Focused U.S. Momentum ETF alerts:

About MarketDesk Focused U.S. Momentum ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

EA Series Trust – MarketDesk Focused U.S. Momentum ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Empowered Funds, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Marketdesk Indices LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for MarketDesk Focused U.S. Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketDesk Focused U.S. Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.