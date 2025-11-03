Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) Short Interest Down 31.9% in October

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 139,100 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the September 30th total of 204,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 220,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Future FinTech Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Future FinTech Group stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.75% of Future FinTech Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Future FinTech Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Future FinTech Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Future FinTech Group currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Future FinTech Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTFT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.73. 33,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,183. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.85. Future FinTech Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.

Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter.

About Future FinTech Group

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People’s Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Financing Service and Trading Business, Asset Management Service, and Others. The company offers cross-border money transfer service, brokerage and investment banking, and cryptocurrency mining farm business.

