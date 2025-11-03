Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Issues Earnings Results

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 48.49%.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Down 0.5%

VNO traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $37.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,241,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $46.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VNO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Citigroup raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, EVP Haim Chera sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $1,189,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vornado Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 82,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 18.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

Further Reading

