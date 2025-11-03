Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63, Zacks reports. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 47.28% and a return on equity of 150.85%.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 1.5%

NASDAQ HALO traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.20. 2,741,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,973,995. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.56. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $79.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 7.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HALO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Leerink Partners upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.11.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 20,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $1,514,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,207.26. The trade was a 45.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $294,720.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 46,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,423.36. This trade represents a 7.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,227 shares of company stock worth $7,779,595. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $755,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 117.1% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

