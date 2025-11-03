Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14, Zacks reports. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 34.19%. Exact Sciences updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Exact Sciences Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of EXAS stock traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.98. 6,301,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,716,071. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.24. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $38.81 and a one year high of $72.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $68.00 price target on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Exact Sciences from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Exact Sciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exact Sciences news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,720. This represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exact Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 73.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,169,000 after purchasing an additional 741,517 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth $37,198,000. Meridiem Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,322,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 313,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,651,000 after buying an additional 79,988 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 296,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,747,000 after buying an additional 58,966 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

