Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Announces Earnings Results

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.15), Zacks reports. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.39%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS traded up $2.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.99. 211,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,291. Addus HomeCare has a 52-week low of $88.96 and a 52-week high of $136.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.28 and a 200 day moving average of $112.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.50.

In related news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.95, for a total transaction of $2,873,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 166,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,134,691.95. This represents a 13.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Poff sold 7,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $904,069.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 56,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,656,403.60. This represents a 11.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,310 shares of company stock worth $3,958,375. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 24.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 51,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 387.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

