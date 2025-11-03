Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Issues Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.670-0.740 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $192.0 million-$202.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $201.1 million. Helios Technologies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.430-2.500 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Helios Technologies from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

HLIO traded up $1.46 on Monday, hitting $56.82. 603,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,375. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Helios Technologies has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $58.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29 and a beta of 1.26.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 7th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.62%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies during the second quarter valued at $278,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Helios Technologies during the second quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $447,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

