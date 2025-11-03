Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Up 2.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after Pivotal Research raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $135.00. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Roku traded as high as $111.29 and last traded at $108.63. 5,377,017 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 3,839,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.13.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Roku from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.18.

In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 15,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total value of $1,591,387.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,662. This trade represents a 98.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total value of $287,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 80,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,705,844.40. This trade represents a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 349,971 shares of company stock worth $34,855,055. 13.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,965,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Roku by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Roku by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,990,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roku by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of -543.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 2.13.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 0.61%.The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Roku has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

