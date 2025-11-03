EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDAW) Short Interest Update

EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDAW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 700 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the September 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

EUDA Health Price Performance

Shares of EUDA Health stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.10. 2,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,799. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11. EUDA Health has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.40.

About EUDA Health

EUDA Health Holdings Limited operates as a healthcare specialty company. The company operates through two segments, Medical Services and Property Management Services. It offers a range of specialty care services to patients; and operates medical facility general practice clinic that provides holistic care for various illnesses.

