First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the September 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company's shares are sold short.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FGM traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.81. The stock had a trading volume of 469 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,676. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.98 and its 200 day moving average is $55.79. First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $35.98 and a 52 week high of $60.68. The stock has a market cap of $73.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Get First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 38,572.7% in the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 25,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (FGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Germany index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 40 companies selected from the S&P Germany BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FGM was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

