Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Up 4% After Analyst Upgrade

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s share price shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday after China Renaissance raised their price target on the stock from $278.00 to $300.00. China Renaissance currently has a buy rating on the stock. Amazon.com traded as high as $258.60 and last traded at $254.00. 92,439,743 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 45,294,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $244.22.

AMZN has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $264.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.94.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,286.66. This represents a 85.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 95,411 shares of company stock worth $21,222,702 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 113.2% during the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Up 4.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.