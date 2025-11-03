TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Stock Price Up 6% – Here’s Why

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.06 and last traded at GBX 0.05. Approximately 2,143,927 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 8,808,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.93.
TomCo Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds exploration and development licenses comprising nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.
