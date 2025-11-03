FG Merger II (FGMC) vs. The Competition Financial Survey

FG Merger II (NASDAQ:FGMC – Get Free Report) is one of 89 public companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare FG Merger II to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FG Merger II and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FG Merger II N/A -$30,000.00 1,002.00 FG Merger II Competitors $244.16 million -$19.62 million 93.58

FG Merger II’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than FG Merger II. FG Merger II is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

51.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by institutional investors. 42.7% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares FG Merger II and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FG Merger II N/A N/A N/A FG Merger II Competitors 0.86% 0.95% 0.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for FG Merger II and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FG Merger II 1 0 0 0 1.00 FG Merger II Competitors 206 262 217 3 2.02

As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 79.61%. Given FG Merger II’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FG Merger II has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

FG Merger II competitors beat FG Merger II on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

FG Merger II Company Profile

FG Merger II Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on September 20, 2023 and is headquartered in Itasca, IL.

