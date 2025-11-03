Short Interest in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Rises By 41.8%

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 26,100 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the September 30th total of 18,400 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEF. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. raised its position in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 29,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $478,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 232,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 75,123 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.0%

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.89. The stock had a trading volume of 40,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.18 million, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day moving average is $22.28. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $23.22.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 14th.

The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.

