Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Stock Price Down 5.2% on Insider Selling

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $32.52 and last traded at $32.87. 26,845,208 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 36,356,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.66.

Specifically, Director Ella G. Benson sold 42,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $1,502,685.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 69,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,736.80. This trade represents a 38.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Chuck Hastings sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $856,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 426,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,619,993.24. The trade was a 5.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In other Applied Digital news, Director Chuck Hastings sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $1,784,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 451,612 shares in the company, valued at $16,118,032.28. This represents a 9.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

APLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $18.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Applied Digital to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Applied Digital to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of -29.09 and a beta of 6.77.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 111.29% and a negative return on equity of 37.14%. The business had revenue of $38.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Applied Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Applied Digital Corporation will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 51.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Digital by 101.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Digital by 6.0% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Digital by 124.9% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Digital by 9.9% in the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

