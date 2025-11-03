GeoPetro Resources (OTCMKTS:GEOR) and Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Critical Contrast

GeoPetro Resources (OTCMKTS:GEOR – Get Free Report) and Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GeoPetro Resources and Repsol”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeoPetro Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Repsol $61.38 billion 0.35 $1.90 billion $1.07 17.18

Analyst Ratings

Repsol has higher revenue and earnings than GeoPetro Resources.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for GeoPetro Resources and Repsol, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeoPetro Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00 Repsol 1 6 2 1 2.30

Given GeoPetro Resources’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GeoPetro Resources is more favorable than Repsol.

Profitability

This table compares GeoPetro Resources and Repsol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeoPetro Resources N/A N/A N/A Repsol 1.33% 9.06% 4.17%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Repsol shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of GeoPetro Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Repsol shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Repsol beats GeoPetro Resources on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GeoPetro Resources

GeoPetro Resources Co. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in exploration, development, drilling and production of oil and gas properties. It holds interest in Madisonville, Lokern and Cook Inlet projects. The company was founded by Stuart J. Doshi in August 1994 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Repsol

Repsol, S.A. operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels. Its Customer segment is involved in mobility; and sale of fuel products, electricity and gas, lubricants, and other specialties. The company's Low-Carbon Generation segment engages in the low-emissions electricity generation and renewable sources. The company also offers asphalt products; installs, operates, and manages service stations; provides maritime services; constructs and operates oil refineries; explores and produces hydrocarbons; offers human resource; distributes and supplies electricity; and develops new energy projects, solar, and wind projects, as well as produces and sells chemical products and lubricants. In addition, it is involved in fuel and special products sale, research, trading and transport, insurance and reinsurance, safety, and financing activities; development of production processes, storage, transport, use, consumption, and transformation of hydrogen; decarbonization activities; and promotion, design, construction, and operation of molecular recycling facilities. Further, the company produces synthetic oil cloths; and invests in liquefaction plant project. The company was formerly known as Repsol YPF, S.A. and changed its name to Repsol, S.A. in May 2012. Repsol, S.A. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

