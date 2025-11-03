Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Shares Down 21.1% – Here’s What Happened

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) was down 21.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 4,393,202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,165% from the average daily volume of 193,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.20 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.15.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$12.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.56.

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company that operates in the diversified media industry. The company has two business segments, which includes television, and radio. The television business segment has a portfolio of television channels. The radio business segment controls a number of stations that cater to both the music, news, and talk radio markets.

