Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Shares Down 21.1% – Here’s What Happened

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) was down 21.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 4,393,202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,165% from the average daily volume of 193,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.20 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.15.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Corus Entertainment
Corus Entertainment Stock Down 31.6%
Corus Entertainment Company Profile
Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company that operates in the diversified media industry. The company has two business segments, which includes television, and radio. The television business segment has a portfolio of television channels. The radio business segment controls a number of stations that cater to both the music, news, and talk radio markets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Corus Entertainment
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- The Best Local Butchers for Thanksgiving [2025 Survey]
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- $134M in Insider Moves: What It Might Mean for KMI, ISRG and QS
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals With $8.5 Billion in Buybacks
Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.