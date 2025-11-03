Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Shares Up 16.7% – Here’s Why

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Free Report) shot up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.21. 1,476,177 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 417% from the average session volume of 285,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Cartier Resources Trading Up 19.4%

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$94.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cartier Resources

In other news, insider Nancy Lacoursiere sold 292,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total transaction of C$58,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 439,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$87,940. This trade represents a 39.94% decrease in their position. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 151,000 shares of company stock worth $25,290. 29.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cartier Resources Company Profile

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

