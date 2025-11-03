Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.20, Zacks reports. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 5.06%. Tactile Systems Technology updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,082,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,661. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.07. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TCMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair upgraded Tactile Systems Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tactile Systems Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sheri Louise Dodd sold 7,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $95,938.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 173,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,200.44. This trade represents a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tactile Systems Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCMD. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 14.3% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 22,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 3.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the second quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 4.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

Recommended Stories

