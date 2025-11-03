BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15, Zacks reports. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 10.28%. BWX Technologies updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.750-3.800 EPS.

BWX Technologies Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:BWXT traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $215.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,470,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,961. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.34. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $84.21 and a fifty-two week high of $218.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.47, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 25,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $4,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 197,594 shares in the company, valued at $35,369,326. The trade was a 11.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Omar Fathi Meguid sold 2,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $406,618.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,361 shares in the company, valued at $424,602.24. The trade was a 48.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 29,953 shares of company stock valued at $5,359,758 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BWX Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 309.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,977,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

