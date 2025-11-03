National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01, Zacks reports. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 8.92%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.170-2.230 EPS.
Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,574,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,631. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.46. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $28.02 and a 1-year high of $46.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97 and a beta of 1.08.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 367.74%.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Zacks Research downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $33.64.
National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.
