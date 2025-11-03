National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 8.92%. National Storage Affiliates Trust updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.170-2.230 EPS.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

NSA stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,574,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,626. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.51. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $28.02 and a twelve month high of $46.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 367.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NSA shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $33.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5,761.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 404,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,926,000 after acquiring an additional 397,161 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,886,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,145,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,012,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 46.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 448,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,361,000 after purchasing an additional 142,155 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

