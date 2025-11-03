Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Updates Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.430-0.510 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $326.0 million-$334.0 million.

Kforce Stock Performance

KFRC stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.60. 459,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,321. Kforce has a twelve month low of $24.49 and a twelve month high of $62.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on KFRC shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Kforce from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Kforce from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Kforce by 273.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Kforce by 4,933.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in Kforce by 15.9% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 9,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Kforce by 23.2% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Kforce by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Featured Stories

