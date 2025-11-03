Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Issues Earnings Results

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded up $6.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $207.18. The stock had a trading volume of 67,605,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,163,203. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 690.62, a P/E/G ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 2.60. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $41.03 and a 1 year high of $207.52.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total value of $149,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 62,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,572,395.93. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $5,708,200.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 307,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,687,874.50. The trade was a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,557,750 shares of company stock worth $239,713,896 in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,798,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,573,000 after purchasing an additional 370,363 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,342,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,942,000 after buying an additional 295,734 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $34,080,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 174.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 244,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,385,000 after buying an additional 155,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 23.2% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 622,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,877,000 after acquiring an additional 117,259 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. DA Davidson set a $170.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.