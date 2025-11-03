Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Macquarie

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Macquarie from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Macquarie’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TEAM. Truist Financial set a $210.00 price objective on Atlassian in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $6.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $176.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,192,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $144.32 and a fifty-two week high of $326.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.75. The company has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of -248.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 3.38%.The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Atlassian has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total value of $1,284,730.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 314,265 shares in the company, valued at $52,673,956.65. This represents a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total value of $1,284,730.65. Following the sale, the director owned 314,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,673,956.65. This represents a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 551,608 shares of company stock valued at $90,970,983 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capco Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in Atlassian by 90.7% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 447.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 25.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in Atlassian by 20.3% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

