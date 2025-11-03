Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Tennant had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 16.41%.

Tennant Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of TNC traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.68. 119,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,060. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Tennant has a 12 month low of $67.32 and a 12 month high of $94.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Tennant alerts:

Tennant Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This is an increase from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Tennant’s payout ratio is presently 36.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Tennant by 23.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tennant by 68.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 20,275 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 17.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 56,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 8,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 39.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Tennant in a research note on Friday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded Tennant to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tennant in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on TNC

About Tennant

(Get Free Report)

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.