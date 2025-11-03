Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44, Zacks reports. Transcat had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 6.66%.

Transcat Stock Down 2.8%

TRNS traded down $2.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.62. 155,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Transcat has a fifty-two week low of $67.56 and a fifty-two week high of $112.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.17. The stock has a market cap of $658.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transcat

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Transcat by 245.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Transcat during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Transcat in the 2nd quarter worth $1,491,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Transcat by 1,315.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Transcat by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 167,713 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,417,000 after buying an additional 13,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRNS shares. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Transcat in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Transcat in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Transcat in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Transcat in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.25.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

