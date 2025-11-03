EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13, Zacks reports. EverQuote had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.57%.

EverQuote Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of EverQuote stock traded up $0.87 on Monday, reaching $22.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,525. The company has a market capitalization of $818.19 million, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.54. EverQuote has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $30.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John L. Shields sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $41,560.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,219 shares in the company, valued at $565,610.82. This trade represents a 6.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO David Brainard sold 5,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $126,762.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 115,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,574.20. This represents a 4.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 958,113 shares of company stock worth $22,295,496 in the last 90 days. 25.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverQuote

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in EverQuote by 271.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new position in EverQuote in the second quarter valued at $153,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in EverQuote in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 10.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EVER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of EverQuote in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of EverQuote from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

