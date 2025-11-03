Potlatch (NASDAQ:PCH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Potlatch (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20, Zacks reports. Potlatch had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 3.94%.
Potlatch Stock Performance
Shares of Potlatch stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.06. 1,549,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,494. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.70 and a beta of 1.10. Potlatch has a 12-month low of $36.82 and a 12-month high of $48.12.
Potlatch Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Potlatch’s dividend payout ratio is 339.62%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Potlatch by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,027,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,413,000 after acquiring an additional 438,032 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Potlatch by 319.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 189,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,538,000 after buying an additional 144,101 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Potlatch by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 464,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,805,000 after buying an additional 78,900 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Potlatch by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 63,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 31,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Potlatch by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,273,000 after acquiring an additional 26,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.
About Potlatch
PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.
