Potlatch (NASDAQ:PCH) Issues Earnings Results

Potlatch (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.21, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $314.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.13 million. Potlatch had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 3.94%.

Potlatch Price Performance

Shares of PCH opened at $39.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.13. Potlatch has a 52-week low of $36.82 and a 52-week high of $48.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 73.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Potlatch Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Potlatch’s payout ratio is 339.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Potlatch in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Potlatch by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of Potlatch by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Potlatch by 27.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Potlatch during the second quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PCH shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Potlatch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Potlatch from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Potlatch in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered Potlatch from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $49.00) on shares of Potlatch in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.20.

About Potlatch

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

