Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of Woolworths Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 24,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 775% from the previous session’s volume of 2,744 shares.The stock last traded at $3.2080 and had previously closed at $3.17.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0273 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 209.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th.

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; Woolworths Logistics; Country Road Group; and Treasury.

